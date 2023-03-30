Buying a 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is possibly the most advantageous right now

89bio Inc. (ETNB) is priced at $15.81 after the most recent trading session.

89bio Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.03 on 03/24/23, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 05/03/22.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) full year performance was 300.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 89bio Inc. shares are logging -12.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 690.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.00 and $18.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2038678 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 89bio Inc. (ETNB) recorded performance in the market was 24.19%, having the revenues showcasing 42.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 859.75M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

Analysts verdict on 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.54, with a change in the price was noted +6.50. In a similar fashion, 89bio Inc. posted a movement of +69.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,608,408 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ETNB is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

89bio Inc. (ETNB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of 89bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of 89bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 190.62%, alongside a boost of 300.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.56% during last recorded quarter.