Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company (BPAC): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company (BPAC). It is currently valued at $10.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.39, after setting-off with the price of $10.39. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.39 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.39.Recently in News on March 31, 2022, Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Announces Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company (Nasdaq: BPAC) (the “Company”) yesterday announced the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2022. A copy of the annual report is available through the Company’s website, https://bullpenparlayacquisitioncompany.gcs-web.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C). You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.85 on 02/27/23, with the lowest value was $9.87 for the same time period, recorded on 05/23/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company shares are logging -4.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.87 and $10.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 597273 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company (BPAC) recorded performance in the market was 1.66%, having the revenues showcasing 2.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 296.74M.

Specialists analysis on Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company (BPAC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.20, with a change in the price was noted +0.42. In a similar fashion, Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company posted a movement of +4.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 144,824 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BPAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company (BPAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.34%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.66%. The shares increased approximately by 0.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.87% during last recorded quarter.