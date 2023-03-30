Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) was valued at $5.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.28 while reaching the peak value of $5.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.195. The stock current value is $5.40.Recently in News on March 27, 2023, Ballard announces 150-million-kilometer milestone. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the Company’s proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells have now powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles – or FCEVs – in commercial Heavy and Medium-Duty Motive vehicles for an industry-leading total of more than 150 million kilometers. This is roughly equivalent to circling the Earth over 3,700 times. To reach this milestone, Ballard fuel cells powered over 3,800 buses and trucks, providing zero-emission mobility solutions in approximately 15 countries around the world. You can read further details here

Ballard Power Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.57 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $4.43 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) full year performance was -53.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares are logging -57.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.43 and $12.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3123502 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) recorded performance in the market was 12.73%, having the revenues showcasing 19.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.64B, as it employees total of 1296 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Ballard Power Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.71, with a change in the price was noted +0.12. In a similar fashion, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted a movement of +2.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,051,331 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLDP is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Raw Stochastic average of Ballard Power Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ballard Power Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.67%, alongside a downfall of -53.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.47% during last recorded quarter.