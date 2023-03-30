Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

At the end of the latest market close, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) was valued at $9.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.23 while reaching the peak value of $10.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.03. The stock current value is $10.04.Recently in News on March 27, 2023, Ambrx to Present Preclinical Data on ARX517 and ARX305 at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting. Three posters will be presented at AACR and include data from preclinical studies of ARX517 and ARX305 and Trial in Progress Poster on APEX-01. You can read further details here

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.07 on 03/06/23, with the lowest value was $0.38 for the same time period, recorded on 12/08/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) full year performance was 120.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -23.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2542.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $13.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 729196 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) recorded performance in the market was 342.29%, having the revenues showcasing 494.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 361.84M, as it employees total of 81 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.41, with a change in the price was noted +9.24. In a similar fashion, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of +1,155.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,048,906 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMAM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 342.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 847.17%, alongside a boost of 120.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 56.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 494.08% during last recorded quarter.