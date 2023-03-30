Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is priced at $0.12 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.118 and reached a high price of $0.128, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.12. The stock touched a low price of $0.118.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. Management to host webcast/conference call today at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6100 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $0.0992 for the same time period, recorded on 03/21/23.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) full year performance was -78.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares are logging -79.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.10 and $0.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 702227 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) recorded performance in the market was -27.29%, having the revenues showcasing -20.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.69M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

The Analysts eye on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1850, with a change in the price was noted -0.01. In a similar fashion, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted a movement of -8.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,062,235 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Raw Stochastic average of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.56%.

Considering, the past performance of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.90%, alongside a downfall of -78.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -45.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.27% during last recorded quarter.