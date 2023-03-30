Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 283.90K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX), which is $0.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.5378 after opening rate of $0.4916 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.4801 before closing at $0.50.Recently in News on March 29, 2023, Accelerate Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7370 on 08/17/22, with the lowest value was $0.4501 for the same time period, recorded on 03/09/23.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) full year performance was -50.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -80.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $3.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1327727 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) recorded performance in the market was 3.40%, having the revenues showcasing 42.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.07M, as it employees total of 220 workers.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7087, with a change in the price was noted -0.60. In a similar fashion, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. posted a movement of -47.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 298,381 in trading volumes.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.06%, alongside a downfall of -50.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 48.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by 44.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.55% during last recorded quarter.