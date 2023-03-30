A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA). It is currently valued at $8.66. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.32, after setting-off with the price of $8.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.77 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.27.Recently in News on March 27, 2023, Annual Sales of Home Appliances on Shop Now Platform Increases 9-Fold Year-on-Year. JDDJ and Shop Now, the on-demand retail business jointly launched by JD.com, and Dada Group (Nasdaq: Dada), has reported great growth amidst significant expansion over the last 12 months in recent annual results. You can read further details here

Dada Nexus Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.59 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $2.98 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) full year performance was -13.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dada Nexus Limited shares are logging -44.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 190.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.98 and $15.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 982268 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) recorded performance in the market was 24.32%, having the revenues showcasing 31.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.18B, as it employees total of 3132 workers.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dada Nexus Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.99, with a change in the price was noted +5.49. In a similar fashion, Dada Nexus Limited posted a movement of +173.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,947,469 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DADA is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dada Nexus Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.80%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dada Nexus Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 79.77%, alongside a downfall of -13.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.49% during last recorded quarter.