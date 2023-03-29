Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is priced at $10.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.32 and reached a high price of $10.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.32. The stock touched a low price of $10.24.Recently in News on March 14, 2023, VIAVI AVX-10K Flight Line Test Set Approved For Use On Boeing Commercial Aircraft. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the AVX-10K Flight Line Test Set has been approved for use on all Boeing commercial aircraft where the IFR4000 and IFR6000 had previously been approved. You can read further details here

Viavi Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.54 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $9.99 for the same time period, recorded on 12/22/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) full year performance was -35.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Viavi Solutions Inc. shares are logging -36.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.99 and $16.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1431850 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) recorded performance in the market was -0.38%, having the revenues showcasing 1.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.33B, as it employees total of 3600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Viavi Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.87, with a change in the price was noted -4.14. In a similar fashion, Viavi Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -28.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,962,088 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VIAV is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.92.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Viavi Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Viavi Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.65%, alongside a downfall of -35.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.95% during last recorded quarter.