Target Corporation (TGT) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.26M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Target Corporation (TGT) was valued at $159.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $159.05 while reaching the peak value of $161.26 and lowest value recorded on the day was $158.10. The stock current value is $159.77.Recently in News on March 9, 2023, Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend. The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per common share. The dividend is payable June 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 17, 2023. The 2nd quarter dividend will be the company’s 223rd consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held. You can read further details here

Target Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $254.87 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $137.16 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Target Corporation (TGT) full year performance was -26.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Target Corporation shares are logging -37.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $137.16 and $254.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2906998 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Target Corporation (TGT) recorded performance in the market was 7.20%, having the revenues showcasing 11.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 73.51B, as it employees total of 440000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Target Corporation (TGT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 161.26, with a change in the price was noted -4.82. In a similar fashion, Target Corporation posted a movement of -2.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,169,468 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TGT is recording 1.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.43.

Target Corporation (TGT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Target Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Target Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.44%, alongside a downfall of -26.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.61% during last recorded quarter.