Take note of this Trade Activity: Realty Income Corporation (O)

At the end of the latest market close, Realty Income Corporation (O) was valued at $61.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $60.36 while reaching the peak value of $61.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $60.25. The stock current value is $61.94.Recently in News on March 14, 2023, 120th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income. Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2550 per share from $0.2545 per share. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of April 3, 2023. This is the 120th dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for March’s dividend is March 31, 2023. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.060 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.054 per share. You can read further details here

Realty Income Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $75.40 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $55.50 for the same time period, recorded on 10/14/22.

Realty Income Corporation (O) full year performance was -9.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Realty Income Corporation shares are logging -17.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $55.50 and $75.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 956603 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Realty Income Corporation (O) recorded performance in the market was -2.35%, having the revenues showcasing -3.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.16B, as it employees total of 391 workers.

Analysts verdict on Realty Income Corporation (O)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Realty Income Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.44, with a change in the price was noted +0.74. In a similar fashion, Realty Income Corporation posted a movement of +1.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,753,352 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for O is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Realty Income Corporation (O): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Realty Income Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Realty Income Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.12%, alongside a downfall of -9.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.39% during last recorded quarter.