Sharecare Inc. (SHCR): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR), which is $2.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.25 after opening rate of $2.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.12 before closing at $2.23.Recently in News on March 20, 2023, Atlanta Journal-Constitution names Sharecare a winner of the Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2023 Award. Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it has been honored with a Top Workplaces 2023 Award by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Earning this award for the second consecutive year, Sharecare is distinguished among 175 companies that excel in training, benefits, and leadership in the 17-county metro Atlanta region. You can read further details here

Sharecare Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.43 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $1.38 for the same time period, recorded on 07/29/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) full year performance was -36.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sharecare Inc. shares are logging -37.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.38 and $3.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 511662 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) recorded performance in the market was 33.13%, having the revenues showcasing 27.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 749.57M, as it employees total of 3279 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Sharecare Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.10, with a change in the price was noted +0.22. In a similar fashion, Sharecare Inc. posted a movement of +11.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,217,409 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHCR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Raw Stochastic average of Sharecare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Sharecare Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.39%, alongside a downfall of -36.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.54% during last recorded quarter.