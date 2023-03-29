Rio Tinto Group (RIO) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -1.84%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rio Tinto Group (RIO), which is $66.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $66.446 after opening rate of $65.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $65.59 before closing at $66.06.Recently in News on March 21, 2023, Rio Tinto becomes first major mining company to publish site-by-site water usage data. Rio Tinto is marking World Water Day 2023 by making public detailed information about annual surface water usage across its global network of managed sites in 35 countries, through an interactive map on its website riotinto.com/water. You can read further details here

Rio Tinto Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $83.21 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $50.92 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) full year performance was -14.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rio Tinto Group shares are logging -19.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.92 and $83.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1144193 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rio Tinto Group (RIO) recorded performance in the market was -6.03%, having the revenues showcasing -6.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 111.94B, as it employees total of 54000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Rio Tinto Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 70.44, with a change in the price was noted +14.12. In a similar fashion, Rio Tinto Group posted a movement of +26.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,265,184 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIO is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Trends and Technical analysis: Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.79%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.74%, alongside a downfall of -14.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.33% during last recorded quarter.