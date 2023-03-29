Myomo Inc. (MYO): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Myomo Inc. (MYO), which is $0.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.71 after opening rate of $0.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.61 before closing at $0.62.Recently in News on March 15, 2023, Myomo Makes NYSE American Section 610(b) Public Announcement. Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that, as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on March 13, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 included in the 10-K contained an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm, which included a going concern emphasis of matter paragraph. You can read further details here

Myomo Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2400 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.3690 for the same time period, recorded on 12/22/22.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) full year performance was -83.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Myomo Inc. shares are logging -83.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $4.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 987677 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Myomo Inc. (MYO) recorded performance in the market was 34.92%, having the revenues showcasing 56.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.52M, as it employees total of 100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Myomo Inc. (MYO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Myomo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6393, with a change in the price was noted -0.74. In a similar fashion, Myomo Inc. posted a movement of -51.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,159,554 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MYO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Myomo Inc. (MYO)

Raw Stochastic average of Myomo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Myomo Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.00%, alongside a downfall of -83.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.82% during last recorded quarter.