Investors have a limited window left to buy Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is priced at $1.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.98 and reached a high price of $1.02, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.02. The stock touched a low price of $0.98.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, Denison Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 40-F. Denison Mines Corp. (‘Denison’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’). Denison’s Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Form 40-F will be available on Denison’s website at www.denisonmines.com, and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. View PDF version. You can read further details here

Denison Mines Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8300 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.9100 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) full year performance was -32.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denison Mines Corp. shares are logging -42.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $1.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1410443 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) recorded performance in the market was -8.76%, having the revenues showcasing -7.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 867.58M, as it employees total of 66 workers.

Specialists analysis on Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2131, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, Denison Mines Corp. posted a movement of -7.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,823,268 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.64%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.31%, alongside a downfall of -32.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.96% during last recorded quarter.