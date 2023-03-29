IHS Holding Limited (IHS): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, IHS Holding Limited (IHS) was valued at $7.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.34 while reaching the peak value of $8.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.23. The stock current value is $8.54.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, IHS Holding Limited Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F. IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”), today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2023. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company website at http://ihstowers.com/investors or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

IHS Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.77 on 06/03/22, with the lowest value was $4.91 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

IHS Holding Limited (IHS) full year performance was -18.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IHS Holding Limited shares are logging -33.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.91 and $12.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 873197 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IHS Holding Limited (IHS) recorded performance in the market was 38.86%, having the revenues showcasing 43.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.80B, as it employees total of 2292 workers.

Market experts do have their say about IHS Holding Limited (IHS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.07, with a change in the price was noted +2.43. In a similar fashion, IHS Holding Limited posted a movement of +39.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 185,678 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IHS is recording 2.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.34.

Technical breakdown of IHS Holding Limited (IHS)

Raw Stochastic average of IHS Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.70%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of IHS Holding Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.10%, alongside a downfall of -18.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.05% during last recorded quarter.