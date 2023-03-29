Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

At the end of the latest market close, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) was valued at $6.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.34 while reaching the peak value of $6.725 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.30. The stock current value is $6.65.

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.38 on 11/01/22, with the lowest value was $5.44 for the same time period, recorded on 03/31/22.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was 5.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -35.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.44 and $10.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 582489 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was -24.35%, having the revenues showcasing -20.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 260.35M, as it employees total of 208 workers.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.26, with a change in the price was noted -3.56. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of -34.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 558,124 in trading volumes.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.26%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Amplify Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.49%, alongside a boost of 5.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.83% during last recorded quarter.