Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) market price of $1.90 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) was valued at $1.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.04 while reaching the peak value of $2.06 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.84. The stock current value is $1.90.Recently in News on March 14, 2023, Elevation Oncology to Present at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023. – Company plans to highlight preclinical proof-of-concept data for EO-3021 in an oral presentation at the New Drugs on the Horizon special session. You can read further details here

Elevation Oncology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.6099 on 05/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.7229 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) full year performance was -30.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Elevation Oncology Inc. shares are logging -58.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $4.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 580036 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) recorded performance in the market was 100.00%, having the revenues showcasing 82.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.71M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

The Analysts eye on Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Elevation Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1383, with a change in the price was noted +0.78. In a similar fashion, Elevation Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +69.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 340,670 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELEV is recording 0.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Technical rundown of Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV)

Raw Stochastic average of Elevation Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.08%.

Considering, the past performance of Elevation Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 100.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.67%, alongside a downfall of -30.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 72.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 82.69% during last recorded quarter.