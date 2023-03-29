Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), which is $466.86 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $483.79 after opening rate of $482.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $470.69 before closing at $472.58.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s New Senior Unsecured Notes and New Shelf Registrations. AM Best has assigned Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “a” (Excellent) to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UnitedHealth Group) (Minnetonka, MN) [NYSE: UNH] recently issued $1.25 billion 4.250% senior unsecured notes, due 2029, $1.5 billion 4.5% senior unsecured notes, due 2033, $2 billion 5.05% senior unsecured notes, due 2053, and $1.75 billion 5.2% senior unsecured notes, due 2063. In addition, AM Best has assigned indicative Long-Term IRs of “a-” (Excellent) to subordinated issues, “bbb+” (Good) to preferred stock and “a” (Excellent) to senior unsecured issues of the recently filed shelf registration to UnitedHealth Group. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the ratings on the previous shelf registrations. UnitedHealth Group’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent), its Long-Term IRs and the ratings of its insurance subsidiaries are unchanged. You can read further details here

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $558.10 on 10/31/22, with the lowest value was $449.70 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) full year performance was -9.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares are logging -16.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $449.70 and $558.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 907151 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) recorded performance in the market was -11.94%, having the revenues showcasing -12.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 435.21B, as it employees total of 400000 workers.

Specialists analysis on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

During the last month, 19 analysts gave the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 502.55, with a change in the price was noted -76.46. In a similar fashion, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated posted a movement of -14.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,382,466 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UNH is recording 0.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Trends and Technical analysis: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Raw Stochastic average of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.17%, alongside a downfall of -9.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.24% during last recorded quarter.