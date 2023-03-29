Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is priced at $0.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.80 and reached a high price of $0.84, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.79. The stock touched a low price of $0.79.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, Avino Achieves Net Earnings of $3.1 Million in 2022; Record Quarterly & Annual Revenues of $14.6 & $44.2 Million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE: ASM) (FSE: GV6) (“Avino” or “the Company”) a growing silver producer in Mexico, released today its consolidated financial results for the Company’s fourth quarter and year end 2022. The earnings should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the corresponding period, which can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.avino.com, or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9850 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.4750 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) full year performance was -13.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares are logging -15.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $0.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 719105 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) recorded performance in the market was 21.89%, having the revenues showcasing 22.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 97.53M, as it employees total of 30 workers.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7181, with a change in the price was noted +0.19. In a similar fashion, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. posted a movement of +29.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 370,367 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASM is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.55%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 71.56%, alongside a downfall of -13.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.74% during last recorded quarter.