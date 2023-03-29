Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Profit Margins posted 22.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) was valued at $117.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $117.97 while reaching the peak value of $118.31 and lowest value recorded on the day was $116.015. The stock current value is $116.61.Recently in News on February 27, 2023, Airbnb to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Brian Chesky, will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 beginning at 2:40pm PT / 5:40pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://cc.webcasts.com/morg007/030623a_js/?entity=93_BVGR8K3. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com. You can read further details here

Airbnb Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $179.09 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $81.91 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) full year performance was -30.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Airbnb Inc. shares are logging -34.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $81.91 and $179.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2939599 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) recorded performance in the market was 36.39%, having the revenues showcasing 36.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.75B, as it employees total of 6811 workers.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 105.95, with a change in the price was noted +7.56. In a similar fashion, Airbnb Inc. posted a movement of +6.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,285,580 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ABNB is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Airbnb Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.26%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Airbnb Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.96%, alongside a downfall of -30.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.79% during last recorded quarter.