AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX), which is $0.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.85 after opening rate of $0.8226 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.66 before closing at $0.76.Recently in News on March 21, 2023, AcelRx to Host Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call and Webcast on March 30, 2023. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it will release full year and fourth quarter financial results for 2022 after the market close on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Thereafter, AcelRx management will host a live webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on March 30, 2023 to discuss the financial results and provide an update on the Company’s business. You can read further details here

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.6000 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.5687 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/23.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was -89.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -90.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.57 and $7.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1081442 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was -69.32%, having the revenues showcasing -66.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.35M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8634, with a change in the price was noted -1.78. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -71.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 213,617 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACRX is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.27%, alongside a downfall of -89.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -49.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -66.51% during last recorded quarter.