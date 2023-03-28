YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) is on the roll with an average volume of 125.24K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS), which is $3.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.99 after opening rate of $4.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.80 before closing at $4.79.Recently in News on March 27, 2023, YS Biopharma’s PIKA Recombinant COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Antibody Neutralization Responses Compared to Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine in Phase II Head-to-Head Clinical Study. The trial met its primary endpoint of superior immunogenicity of PIKA COVID-19 Vaccine vs inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, measured by GMT of neutralizing antibody against Omicron virus on Day 14, with statistical significance (95%CI: 2.1, 3.4, P<0.0001) based on interim data analysis. You can read further details here

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) full year performance was -68.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. shares are logging -83.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and -34.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.62 and $18.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 833687 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) recorded performance in the market was -69.88%, having the revenues showcasing -69.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 105.55M.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.07%, alongside a downfall of -68.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -64.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -70.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -69.80% during last recorded quarter.