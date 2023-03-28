This is to seal it as Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) shares are up 17.45% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) was valued at $75.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $75.78 while reaching the peak value of $76.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $75.14. The stock current value is $76.54.Recently in News on March 20, 2023, Canadian Pacific commences offers to exchange and consent solicitations for seven series of Kansas City Southern notes for new Canadian Pacific Railway Company notes. Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today announced the commencement of offers to exchange any and all validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted notes of seven series, each previously issued by Kansas City Southern (“KCS” and such notes, the “Old Notes”), for notes to be issued by Canadian Pacific Railway Company (“CPRC” and such notes, the “CPRC Notes”), a subsidiary of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, a Canadian corporation (“CPRL”, and, together with CPRC, “Canadian Pacific”) and to be unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured basis by CPRL, as described in the table below. You can read further details here

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.22 on 03/31/22, with the lowest value was $65.17 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) full year performance was -7.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares are logging -9.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $65.17 and $84.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1239851 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) recorded performance in the market was 2.61%, having the revenues showcasing 1.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 96.34B, as it employees total of 12754 workers.

Analysts verdict on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 77.43, with a change in the price was noted +1.98. In a similar fashion, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited posted a movement of +2.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,913,821 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CP is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.53%, alongside a downfall of -7.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.40% during last recorded quarter.