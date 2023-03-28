This is to seal it as Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) shares are up 40.00% from its 52-week low

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) is priced at $0.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.145 and reached a high price of $0.145, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.13. The stock touched a low price of $0.1242.Recently in News on March 27, 2023, Aspen University Executes Amendment to September 2022 Consent Agreement with the Arizona Board of Nursing that Permits the Teach-Out of its BSN Pre-Licensure Program to Continue. Aspen Group, Inc. (“Aspen Group” or “AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that Aspen University, Inc. (“Aspen”) a subsidiary of Aspen Group, Inc., entered into an Amendment to the September 2022 Consent Agreement with the Arizona Board of Nursing (“the Board”) that permits the teach-out of the BSN Pre-licensure program to continue. Following execution of the Amendment, Aspen issued the following statement:. You can read further details here

Aspen Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9098 on 03/28/22, with the lowest value was $0.1000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) full year performance was -91.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aspen Group Inc. shares are logging -92.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.10 and $1.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 845169 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) recorded performance in the market was -54.84%, having the revenues showcasing -44.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.72M, as it employees total of 312 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2817, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, Aspen Group Inc. posted a movement of -65.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 617,873 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASPU is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.40.

Technical breakdown of Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU)

Raw Stochastic average of Aspen Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.74%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Aspen Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.85%, alongside a downfall of -91.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.00% during last recorded quarter.