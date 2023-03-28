The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR), which is $11.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.3599 after opening rate of $9.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.53 before closing at $8.36.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) full year performance was 17.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -76.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 350.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.62 and $51.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 680744 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) recorded performance in the market was 45.50%, having the revenues showcasing 198.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 833.43M, as it employees total of 153 workers.

Specialists analysis on Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gorilla Technology Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.24, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. posted a movement of -1.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 119,305 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRRR is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Trends and Technical analysis: Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR)

Raw Stochastic average of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.67%, alongside a boost of 17.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 44.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 68.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 198.73% during last recorded quarter.