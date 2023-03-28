The clock is ticking: Zura Bio Limited (ZURA)

At the end of the latest market close, Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) was valued at $29.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $31.53 while reaching the peak value of $33.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.84. The stock current value is $16.84.Recently in News on March 27, 2023, Zura Bio Limited Announces Share Redemptions and Lock-up Agreement. As previously announced on March 21, 2023, Zura Bio Limited (“Zura”), a multi-asset clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders, announced the closing of its business combination with JATT Acquisition Corp (“JATT”), a special purpose acquisition company. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.55 on 03/24/23, with the lowest value was $6.85 for the same time period, recorded on 03/21/23.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zura Bio Limited shares are logging -55.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 145.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.85 and $37.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 532422 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) recorded performance in the market was 64.94%, having the revenues showcasing 67.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 97.67M.

Market experts do have their say about Zura Bio Limited (ZURA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zura Bio Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.78, with a change in the price was noted +6.90. In a similar fashion, Zura Bio Limited posted a movement of +69.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 109,402 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZURA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Zura Bio Limited (ZURA)

Raw Stochastic average of Zura Bio Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Zura Bio Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.94%. The shares increased approximately by 106.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by 63.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 67.06% during last recorded quarter.