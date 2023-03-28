Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) is priced at $1.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.03 and reached a high price of $1.04, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.00. The stock touched a low price of $0.98.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MicroSafe Group Announce New EPA Claims and Green Seal Certification for Nanocyn(R) Hospital-Grade Disinfectant. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions and disinfectant use, and its partner, the MicroSafe Group DMCC, are excited to announce that Nanocyn® hospital-grade disinfectant has received additional claims from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for effective use against Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), Salmonella, Norovirus, Poliovirus, and as a fungicide. Moreover, Nanocyn® has also received the esteemed Green Seal® Certification after surpassing a series of rigrous standards that measure environmental health, sustainability and product performance. You can read further details here

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2500 on 05/19/22, with the lowest value was $0.9000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) full year performance was -67.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -74.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $4.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3491334 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) recorded performance in the market was -4.46%, having the revenues showcasing -6.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.75M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4344, with a change in the price was noted -1.43. In a similar fashion, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -57.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,677,171 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNOA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.09%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.04%, alongside a downfall of -67.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.95% during last recorded quarter.