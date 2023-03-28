Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Quarterly Performance is 7.78%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) was valued at $18.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.56 while reaching the peak value of $18.11 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.48. The stock current value is $18.12.Recently in News on March 24, 2023, Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission Approves Pan American Silver’s Arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle. Pan American Declares Dividend with Respect to the First Quarter of 2023. You can read further details here

Pan American Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.56 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $13.40 for the same time period, recorded on 11/09/22.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) full year performance was -35.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pan American Silver Corp. shares are logging -40.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.40 and $30.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1334070 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) recorded performance in the market was 10.88%, having the revenues showcasing 7.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.79B, as it employees total of 6200 workers.

The Analysts eye on Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.62, with a change in the price was noted +1.77. In a similar fashion, Pan American Silver Corp. posted a movement of +10.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,603,149 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAAS is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical rundown of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Raw Stochastic average of Pan American Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Pan American Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.44%, alongside a downfall of -35.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.78% during last recorded quarter.