Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). It is currently valued at $17.47. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.775, after setting-off with the price of $16.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.415 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.67.Recently in News on March 23, 2023, Levi Strauss & Co. to Webcast First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the first quarter ended February 26, 2023. The call will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be hosted by Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, chief financial and growth officer. You can read further details here

Levi Strauss & Co. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.42 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $13.57 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) full year performance was -13.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are logging -18.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.57 and $21.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1094510 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) recorded performance in the market was 12.55%, having the revenues showcasing 12.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.50B, as it employees total of 18000 workers.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.62, with a change in the price was noted +2.22. In a similar fashion, Levi Strauss & Co. posted a movement of +14.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,972,056 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LEVI is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Levi Strauss & Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.45%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Levi Strauss & Co., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.97%, alongside a downfall of -13.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.84% during last recorded quarter.