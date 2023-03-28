IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is priced at $1.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.12 and reached a high price of $1.12, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.12. The stock touched a low price of $1.0767.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, IceCure Medical Receives Regulatory Approval in China for Commercial Use of its IceSense3 Disposable Cryoprobes. This approval allows the use of the IceSense3 disposable cryoprobes in combination with the Company’s IceSense3 console, which was previously approved by the NMPA. You can read further details here

IceCure Medical Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.7300 on 12/20/22, with the lowest value was $0.7500 for the same time period, recorded on 12/19/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) full year performance was -50.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IceCure Medical Ltd shares are logging -73.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $4.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2204689 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) recorded performance in the market was -18.71%, having the revenues showcasing -10.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.10M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

The Analysts eye on IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IceCure Medical Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2139, with a change in the price was noted +0.14. In a similar fashion, IceCure Medical Ltd posted a movement of +12.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,265,174 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

Raw Stochastic average of IceCure Medical Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.15%.

Considering, the past performance of IceCure Medical Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by 0.00%, alongside a downfall of -50.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.00% during last recorded quarter.