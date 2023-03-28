Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) is priced at $1.65 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.99 and reached a high price of $2.0399, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.87. The stock touched a low price of $1.81.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, HUB Security to Hold Investor Event to Present Updates on Progress and Strategic Plans. As previously announced, HUB Cyber Security Ltd (Nasdaq: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services (“HUB Security” or the “Company”), will host an online investor event at 10:00 a.m. EST today (March 28, 2023), for the purpose of updating existing and potential investors on the Company’s progress, new developments, vision and strategic plans. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hub Cyber Security Ltd. shares are logging -90.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $16.98.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5719107 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) recorded performance in the market was -86.63%, having the revenues showcasing -83.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 191.71M, as it employees total of 188 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hub Cyber Security Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUBC is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical breakdown of Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hub Cyber Security Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.63%. The shares increased approximately by -15.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -67.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -83.95% during last recorded quarter.