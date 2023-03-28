First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). It is currently valued at $6.70. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.70, after setting-off with the price of $6.28. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.23 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.55.Recently in News on March 20, 2023, First Majestic Temporarily Suspends Mining Activities at Jerritt Canyon. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 20, 2023) – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) announces today it is taking action to reduce overall costs by reducing investments, temporarily suspending all mining activities and reducing its workforce at Jerritt Canyon effective immediately. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.59 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $5.53 for the same time period, recorded on 03/21/23.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -51.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -54.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.53 and $14.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6263530 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was -19.66%, having the revenues showcasing -23.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.84B.

Market experts do have their say about First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.05, with a change in the price was noted -1.73. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of -20.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,980,201 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.32%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of First Majestic Silver Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.45%, alongside a downfall of -51.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.25% during last recorded quarter.