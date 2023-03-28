C3.ai Inc. (AI) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $20.33

For the readers interested in the stock health of C3.ai Inc. (AI). It is currently valued at $25.44. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $26.04, after setting-off with the price of $25.53. Company’s stock value dipped to $24.43 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $25.27.Recently in News on March 7, 2023, General (Ret.) John E. Hyten Appointed Special Advisor to C3 AI CEO. Gen. Hyten will consult on establishing C3 AI’s leadership in the defense and intelligence sectors. You can read further details here

C3.ai Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.92 on 02/06/23, with the lowest value was $10.16 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) full year performance was 8.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, C3.ai Inc. shares are logging -17.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.16 and $30.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13072573 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the C3.ai Inc. (AI) recorded performance in the market was 127.35%, having the revenues showcasing 130.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.81B, as it employees total of 704 workers.

Specialists analysis on C3.ai Inc. (AI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the C3.ai Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.82, with a change in the price was noted +12.33. In a similar fashion, C3.ai Inc. posted a movement of +94.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,111,991 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Raw Stochastic average of C3.ai Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 127.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.46%, alongside a boost of 8.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 130.43% during last recorded quarter.