Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.76M

At the end of the latest market close, Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) was valued at $1.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.96 while reaching the peak value of $1.9706 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.85. The stock current value is $1.87.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, Butterfly Network to Present at the 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference. Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, today announced that it will participate in the 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on March 13-15, 2023. Heather Getz, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Business Development Officer, and Dr. John Martin, Chief Medical Officer will present on March 14, 2023 at 10:40am Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Butterfly Network Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.7200 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value was $1.8200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/23.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) full year performance was -61.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Butterfly Network Inc. shares are logging -78.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.82 and $8.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1150046 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) recorded performance in the market was -23.98%, having the revenues showcasing -23.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 374.09M, as it employees total of 463 workers.

Analysts verdict on Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Butterfly Network Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.6767, with a change in the price was noted -3.03. In a similar fashion, Butterfly Network Inc. posted a movement of -61.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,011,656 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BFLY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Butterfly Network Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Butterfly Network Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.04%, alongside a downfall of -61.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.67% during last recorded quarter.