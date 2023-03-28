Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is priced at $1.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.40 and reached a high price of $1.4099, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.40. The stock touched a low price of $1.26.Recently in News on March 24, 2023, Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment in Auros Global Limited. Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Auros Global Limited (“Auros”). Auros is a leading crypto-native algorithmic trading and market making firm that delivers best-in-class liquidity for exchanges and token projects. This strategic investment advances Bit Digital’s goal to maximize risk-adjusted returns of its digital assets, while protecting its business against operational and treasury risks to ensure healthy and consistent cash flows. Bit Digital intends to utilize Auros’ suite of derivatives offerings to provide both hedging and yield opportunities for a portion of its digital asset holdings. You can read further details here

Bit Digital Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2000 on 03/28/22, with the lowest value was $0.5301 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) full year performance was -66.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Digital Inc. shares are logging -68.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $4.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1528679 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) recorded performance in the market was 121.67%, having the revenues showcasing 111.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 112.00M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0902, with a change in the price was noted +0.27. In a similar fashion, Bit Digital Inc. posted a movement of +25.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,784,772 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTBT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bit Digital Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 121.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.83%, alongside a downfall of -66.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 111.31% during last recorded quarter.