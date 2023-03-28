Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.65

For the readers interested in the stock health of Baidu Inc. (BIDU). It is currently valued at $157.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $153.86, after setting-off with the price of $152.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $150.61 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $152.73.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023 (the “Form 20-F”). The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.baidu.com. You can read further details here

Baidu Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $160.88 on 02/07/23, with the lowest value was $73.58 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) full year performance was 7.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Baidu Inc. shares are logging -1.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $73.58 and $160.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2156588 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Baidu Inc. (BIDU) recorded performance in the market was 38.00%, having the revenues showcasing 41.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.97B, as it employees total of 41300 workers.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 125.69, with a change in the price was noted +80.17. In a similar fashion, Baidu Inc. posted a movement of +102.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,807,062 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIDU is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Baidu Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.58%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Baidu Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.13%, alongside a boost of 7.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.43% during last recorded quarter.