Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) was valued at $1.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.55 while reaching the peak value of $1.67 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.49. The stock current value is $1.65.Recently in News on March 9, 2023, Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. – Growth, Revenue Diversification and Efficiency Initiatives to Expand Annualized EBITDA by Over $65 Million by the End of 2025 and Over $125 Million by the End of 2026 -. You can read further details here

Alto Ingredients Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.3700 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $1.4445 for the same time period, recorded on 03/22/23.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) full year performance was -75.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alto Ingredients Inc. shares are logging -77.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.44 and $7.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1760430 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) recorded performance in the market was -42.71%, having the revenues showcasing -43.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 127.26M, as it employees total of 439 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.0494, with a change in the price was noted -2.48. In a similar fashion, Alto Ingredients Inc. posted a movement of -60.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 949,234 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALTO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Technical breakdown of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

Raw Stochastic average of Alto Ingredients Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Alto Ingredients Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.12%, alongside a downfall of -75.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -45.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.49% during last recorded quarter.