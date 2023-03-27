The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

At the end of the latest market close, Wallbox N.V. (WBX) was valued at $4.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.15 while reaching the peak value of $4.175 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.80. The stock current value is $3.98.Recently in News on March 7, 2023, Wallbox Announces New Board Observers, Dr. Dieter Zetsche and Justin Mirro. Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced the appointment of two board observers who will collectively bring over 70 years of automotive experience. Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of TUI AG and former Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz (XETRA: MBG), and Justin Mirro, Founder and President of Kensington Capital Partners LLC will serve the Wallbox board as observers to further strengthen its operational excellence. Dr. Zetsche and Mr. Mirro will leverage their collective skills and expertise from operating and advising some of the world’s leading automotive companies to provide guidance and direction to Wallbox as it continues to grow and shape one of the fastest growing market sectors. Wallbox intends to seek shareholder approval to expand the size of its board and to elect Dr. Zetsche and Mr. Mirro as directors at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders. You can read further details here

Wallbox N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.61 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $3.14 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) full year performance was -70.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wallbox N.V. shares are logging -71.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.14 and $13.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 531558 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wallbox N.V. (WBX) recorded performance in the market was 11.17%, having the revenues showcasing 15.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 726.11M, as it employees total of 775 workers.

Analysts verdict on Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.03, with a change in the price was noted -2.77. In a similar fashion, Wallbox N.V. posted a movement of -41.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 508,191 in trading volumes.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Wallbox N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Wallbox N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.45%, alongside a downfall of -70.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.36% during last recorded quarter.