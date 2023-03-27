Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for On Holding AG (ONON)

On Holding AG (ONON) is priced at $30.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $30.10 and reached a high price of $31.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $31.66. The stock touched a low price of $29.90.Recently in News on March 21, 2023, On Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, and The Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022. On achieves strong full-year results in 2022, reaching net sales of CHF 1,222.1 million, surpassing the CHF 1 billion mark for the first time in history and growing by 68.7% year-over-year. The company reports a gross profit margin of 56.0%, net income of CHF 57.7 million, a net income margin of 4.7%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.5%, showcasing On’s commitment to managing the company for long-term, sustainable growth and profitability. You can read further details here

On Holding AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.94 on 03/23/23, with the lowest value was $15.44 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On Holding AG (ONON) full year performance was 12.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, On Holding AG shares are logging -5.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.44 and $31.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3620223 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the On Holding AG (ONON) recorded performance in the market was 75.09%, having the revenues showcasing 80.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.64B, as it employees total of 1158 workers.

Analysts verdict on On Holding AG (ONON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the On Holding AG a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.26, with a change in the price was noted +12.77. In a similar fashion, On Holding AG posted a movement of +72.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,867,554 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONON is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

On Holding AG (ONON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of On Holding AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of On Holding AG, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 75.09%, alongside a boost of 12.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 80.78% during last recorded quarter.