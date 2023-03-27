Here is what you need to look for: SMX (Security Matters) Public L (SMX)

For the readers interested in the stock health of SMX (Security Matters) Public L (SMX). It is currently valued at $1.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.30, after setting-off with the price of $1.15. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.01 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.29.Recently in News on March 24, 2023, New to The Street Announces the Televised Lineups for Shows 451, 452, and 453; Airings on Three Networks Will Begin on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET. New to The Street Announces the Televised Lineups for Shows 451, 452, and 453:. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SMX (Security Matters) Public L shares are logging -93.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $18.89.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1365656 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SMX (Security Matters) Public L (SMX) recorded performance in the market was -88.22%, having the revenues showcasing -88.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.80M.

Market experts do have their say about SMX (Security Matters) Public L (SMX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SMX (Security Matters) Public L a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SMX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of SMX (Security Matters) Public L (SMX)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SMX (Security Matters) Public L, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.22%. The shares increased approximately by -21.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -84.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -88.17% during last recorded quarter.