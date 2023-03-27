Gear up for the change! MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has hit the volume of 1388924

For the readers interested in the stock health of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO). It is currently valued at $16.42. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.40, after setting-off with the price of $17.345. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.27 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.49.Recently in News on March 13, 2023, MINISO Group Announces Inclusion of Its Shares in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programs. MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEx: 9896) (“MINISO,” “MINISO Group” or the “Company”), a global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced that its ordinary shares have been included in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (the “Stock Connects”), effective on March 13, 2023, pursuant to the announcements made by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, respectively. You can read further details here

MINISO Group Holding Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.49 on 03/06/23, with the lowest value was $4.45 for the same time period, recorded on 09/28/22.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) full year performance was 94.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MINISO Group Holding Limited shares are logging -15.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 268.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.45 and $19.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1388924 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) recorded performance in the market was 53.03%, having the revenues showcasing 43.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.50B, as it employees total of 3511 workers.

The Analysts eye on MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the MINISO Group Holding Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.35, with a change in the price was noted +11.14. In a similar fashion, MINISO Group Holding Limited posted a movement of +210.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,376,915 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MNSO is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical rundown of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

Raw Stochastic average of MINISO Group Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.69%.

Considering, the past performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 53.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 246.41%, alongside a boost of 94.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.28% during last recorded quarter.