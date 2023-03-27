Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)

At the end of the latest market close, NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) was valued at $4.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.35 while reaching the peak value of $6.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.29. The stock current value is $5.80.Recently in News on March 23, 2023, NaaS Technology Inc. to Hold Annual General Meeting on April 19, 2023. NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) (the “Company”), one of the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle charging service providers in China, today announced that it will hold an annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) at 10:00 AM Beijing time on April 19, 2023 at Newlink Center, Area G, Building 7, Huitong Times Square, No.1 Yaojiayuan South Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100024, People’s Republic of China, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing each of the proposed resolutions set forth in the notice of the AGM (the “AGM Notice”). The AGM Notice, which contains details of these proposed resolutions, and the form of proxy cards for the AGM are available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.enaas.com and are also being furnished today on a Form 6-K to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Board of Directors of the Company fully supports the proposed resolutions set out in the AGM Notice and recommends that shareholders and holders of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) vote in favor of these resolutions. You can read further details here

NaaS Technology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.95 on 06/13/22, with the lowest value was $1.80 for the same time period, recorded on 06/10/22.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) full year performance was 34.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NaaS Technology Inc. shares are logging -74.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.75 and $22.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2216117 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) recorded performance in the market was 49.10%, having the revenues showcasing 24.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 895.17M, as it employees total of 3621 workers.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NaaS Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.91, with a change in the price was noted +1.74. In a similar fashion, NaaS Technology Inc. posted a movement of +42.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 205,918 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NAAS is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of NaaS Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.58%.

If we look into the earlier routines of NaaS Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.61%, alongside a boost of 34.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 40.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.73% during last recorded quarter.