Do Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) beta value of 0.54 signposts another twist?

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is priced at $153.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $151.48 and reached a high price of $152.76, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $152.65. The stock touched a low price of $150.83.Recently in News on March 15, 2023, Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, April 18th to review first-quarter results. Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jessica Moore, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call. The question and answer portion of the call will also include additional members of Johnson & Johnson’s executive team. You can read further details here

Johnson & Johnson had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $186.69 on 04/25/22, with the lowest value was $150.11 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/23.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) full year performance was -12.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Johnson & Johnson shares are logging -17.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $150.11 and $186.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2218855 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) recorded performance in the market was -12.94%, having the revenues showcasing -13.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 471.50B, as it employees total of 152700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Johnson & Johnson a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 167.78, with a change in the price was noted -20.43. In a similar fashion, Johnson & Johnson posted a movement of -11.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,478,366 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JNJ is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Technical breakdown of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Raw Stochastic average of Johnson & Johnson in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Johnson & Johnson, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.76%, alongside a downfall of -12.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.13% during last recorded quarter.