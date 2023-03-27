Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) market price of $0.85 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD), which is $0.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.92 after opening rate of $0.89 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8094 before closing at $0.82.Recently in News on March 24, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Announces Extension of Exchange Offer with respect to its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2024. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the “Company”) (NYSE: DBD) today announced it has extended its previously announced public exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) with respect to the Company’s outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2024 (144A CUSIP: 253651AA1; REG S CUSIP: U25316AA5; Registered CUSIP: 253651AC7) (the “2024 Senior Notes”). You can read further details here

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.2859 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.7004 for the same time period, recorded on 03/21/23.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) full year performance was -88.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares are logging -88.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $7.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1813882 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) recorded performance in the market was -40.39%, having the revenues showcasing -42.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.71M, as it employees total of 21000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1567, with a change in the price was noted -1.65. In a similar fashion, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted a movement of -66.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,522,964 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Raw Stochastic average of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.22%, alongside a downfall of -88.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -70.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.02% during last recorded quarter.