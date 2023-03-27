Boiling and ready to burst as Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) last month performance was 2.03%

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is priced at $2.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.96 and reached a high price of $2.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.98. The stock touched a low price of $1.94.Recently in News on December 12, 2022, CEMIG Geração e Transmissão S.A. Announces Early Tender Date Results of its Cash Tender Offer for its 9.250% Senior Notes due 2024. CEMIG Geração e Transmissão S.A. (“CEMIG GT”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (“CEMIG Holding”), today announced the early tender date results of its previously announced offer (the “Offer”) to purchase for cash up to the Maximum Amount (as defined below) of its outstanding 9.250% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). When used in this press release, the terms “we,” “us” and “our” refer collectively to CEMIG GT and CEMIG Holding, in each case, unless the context otherwise requires. You can read further details here

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6200 on 08/24/22, with the lowest value was $1.8200 for the same time period, recorded on 11/17/22.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) full year performance was -9.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares are logging -18.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.75 and $2.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1837492 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) recorded performance in the market was -0.49%, having the revenues showcasing -0.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.06B, as it employees total of 5025 workers.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0691, with a change in the price was noted -0.17. In a similar fashion, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais posted a movement of -7.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,424,427 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIG is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.99%, alongside a downfall of -9.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.02% during last recorded quarter.