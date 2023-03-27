Boiling and ready to burst as Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) last month performance was -5.08%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), which is $16.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.92 after opening rate of $15.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.14 before closing at $15.29.

Beyond Meat Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $52.73 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $11.03 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) full year performance was -67.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Beyond Meat Inc. shares are logging -69.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.03 and $52.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2376991 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) recorded performance in the market was 32.17%, having the revenues showcasing 22.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 979.94M, as it employees total of 787 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Beyond Meat Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.36, with a change in the price was noted +0.75. In a similar fashion, Beyond Meat Inc. posted a movement of +4.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,741,464 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Raw Stochastic average of Beyond Meat Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Beyond Meat Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.69%, alongside a downfall of -67.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.70% during last recorded quarter.