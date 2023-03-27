Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC), which is $0.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1881 after opening rate of $0.1583 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1515 before closing at $0.16.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, Blue Star Foods Reports Strong 2nd Half 2022 Performance Operating Metrics at its RAS Salmon Division. Validates the Business Model to Expand Facility. You can read further details here

Blue Star Foods Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3100 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.1302 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/23.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) full year performance was -92.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blue Star Foods Corp. shares are logging -92.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $2.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3579379 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) recorded performance in the market was -56.44%, having the revenues showcasing -64.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.50M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4486, with a change in the price was noted -0.78. In a similar fashion, Blue Star Foods Corp. posted a movement of -81.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,828,504 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BSFC is recording 1.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Star Foods Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Blue Star Foods Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.97%, alongside a downfall of -92.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.18% during last recorded quarter.