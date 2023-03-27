Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) was valued at $98.71. The stock current value is $98.13.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, Amazon Fire TV Surpasses 200 Million Fire TV Devices Sold Globally, Expands Amazon-Built TV Lineup, and Brings its Smart TV to More Countries. Amazon adds three new Fire TV Omni QLED Series sizes, bringing the Fire TV Ambient Experience to any space, in any home. You can read further details here

Amazon.com Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $170.83 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $81.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) full year performance was -39.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amazon.com Inc. shares are logging -42.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $81.43 and $170.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 55888956 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) recorded performance in the market was 16.82%, having the revenues showcasing 13.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1011.51B, as it employees total of 1541000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 94.11, with a change in the price was noted -5.28. In a similar fashion, Amazon.com Inc. posted a movement of -5.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 76,753,398 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMZN is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Technical breakdown of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Raw Stochastic average of Amazon.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.86%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Amazon.com Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.35%, alongside a downfall of -39.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.09% during last recorded quarter.