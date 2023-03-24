Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) was valued at $53.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $57.44 while reaching the peak value of $63.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $55.8901. The stock current value is $61.34.

Worthington Industries Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.24 on 03/23/23, with the lowest value was $38.01 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) full year performance was -1.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Worthington Industries Inc. shares are logging -2.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.01 and $63.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 734316 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) recorded performance in the market was 23.40%, having the revenues showcasing 19.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.16B, as it employees total of 8400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.04, with a change in the price was noted +14.96. In a similar fashion, Worthington Industries Inc. posted a movement of +32.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 184,816 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WOR is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical breakdown of Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR)

Raw Stochastic average of Worthington Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.58%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Worthington Industries Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.75%, alongside a downfall of -1.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.15% during last recorded quarter.