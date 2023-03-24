Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $105.94

At the end of the latest market close, Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) was valued at $92.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $93.48 while reaching the peak value of $97.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $92.41. The stock current value is $96.94.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, Wix Announces Changes to Board of Directors to Support New Phase of Value Creation. Gavin Patterson, previously of Salesforce and Francesco de Mojana, previously of Permira, to join Wix’s Board of Directors. You can read further details here

Wix.com Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $111.35 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $53.12 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) full year performance was 3.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wix.com Ltd. shares are logging -12.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.12 and $111.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 787163 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) recorded performance in the market was 26.17%, having the revenues showcasing 21.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.60B, as it employees total of 4789 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Wix.com Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 84.74, with a change in the price was noted +13.59. In a similar fashion, Wix.com Ltd. posted a movement of +16.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 780,034 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

Raw Stochastic average of Wix.com Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.74%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Wix.com Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.72%, alongside a boost of 3.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.02% during last recorded quarter.